Marjorie Taylor Greene Launches Rap Career Starring In New “MTG” Video By Forgiato Blow

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has ventured into the music industry by starring in a politically charged rap video titled ‘MTG’ by Forgiato Blow.

The video features Greene on a golden throne and is a tribute to the congresswoman by the Florida-based rapper, proudly known as the “Mayor of Magaville.”

“I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!” Greene tweeted.

The song, named after Greene’s initials, is a political commentary with Greene expressing her support for the message.

In a statement to Newsweek, Greene said, “Most rap videos exploit women, glorify drugs and violence, but Forgiato Blow’s new video is about calling out the left’s grooming agenda and protecting our children from genital mutilation. It was a blast filming this video and I’m proud of Forgiato Blow’s support of my Protect Children’s Innocence Act.”

Forgiato Blow, known for his pro-Trump stance, has made a name for himself in the music industry with his politically charged lyrics. His song “Boycott Target” achieved significant chart success, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hip-Hop charts.

The song was a response to Target’s Pride Month merchandise and transgender-friendly clothing.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman turned politician, has been a controversial figure in American politics. Representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district, Greene has been known for her outspoken views and support for conspiracy theories.