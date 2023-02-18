Blueface Tells Chris Brown To Not Drag Rapper Into Domestic Abuse Discussion: “You Gotta Stand On It”

Blueface responded to a comment made by Chris Brown amid the backlash to the singer’s collaboration with Chloe Bailey.

Chris Brown’s history of domestic violence became a topic of conversation on social media, which led to him complaining about unfair treatment. He cited Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s abusive relationship in an attempt to defend himself. Blueface reacted to his name being mentioned on Friday (February 17).

“I understand the frustration, fool,” the rapper said in an Instagram Stories video. “Ya know, from me being in the situation. I’m not even going to trip on you ‘cause the message you trying to send is way off. I get it. B#### hit me, it’s funny. I hit her back, it’s f### Blueface. So, I totally get it. That’ll be the most irritating thing ever. But you gotta play the cards that you was dealt.”

Blueface responds to Chris Brown: “you beat the wrong b****” pic.twitter.com/2cWrUTSiBw — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 17, 2023

Blueface criticized Chris Brown for trying to find a scapegoat. The reality TV star felt it was “corny” to point blame at others.

“You on some ‘But they did it too! Why aren’t you guys telling them anything?’ type s###,” Blueface said. “It’s like bro, life don’t work like that, man. If we all go do a crime together, we all not gon’ get the same time together. You might get the most amount of time. We might not all say nothing. But we all went and did the crime, so we gotta take the time.”

He continued, “You on some, ‘You guys are going to give me the most time, but they did it too. Like judge, sentence them!’ We ain’t got nothing to do with that, bro. Handle your candle. Deal with your situation how you deal with it. Only thing I disagree with is you posting all these random white people and me and the b#### and trying to like distract from your thing. You gotta stand on it, cuz. If you beat the b#### up, s###, you beat the b#### up.”

Blueface concluded his video with a distasteful remark suggesting Chris Brown abused someone too famous. The controversial singer pleaded guilty to felony assault for attacking Rihanna in 2009.

“And my last opinion is, cuz, you beat up the wrong b####,” Blueface said. “You got a bad judge. We didn’t all get the same judge, cuz, on God. I got a b####, she gon’ fight back, so I’ma get less time. You beat up the wrong b####. You beat up the b#### that just performed at the Super Bowl.”

View Chris Brown’s post that caught Blueface’s attention below.