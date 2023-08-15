Blueface Dragged Online After Telling Chrisean Rock: “God Sent Me For You” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock may not be together anymore but clips from their reality show Crazy In Love have got social media users heated.

Although Blueface and Chrisean Rock are separated, they are expecting a child together and their toxic relationship is still being played out on the current series of their reality show Crazy In Love.

One recently aired scene from the Zeus Network reality show has gone viral. In it, Blueface tells Chrisean Rock she was nothing before he met her, claiming God sent him for her.

When Blueface told her she “could not eat by yourself” before getting with him, Chrisean Rock accused him of “trying to take God’s credit.”

However, Blueface claimed she was trying to take credit from him. “B####, you trying to give God my credit and I’m not going for it. I’m taking God credit? No, b####, God sent me for you.”

When the Baddies South star objected, asking, “You trying to say I didn’t have no divine to my life?” Blueface clapped back. “You didn’t,” he snapped. “You had a backpack and a pair of f###### cleats.”

The clip began making the rounds of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with users blasting Blueface and the show in general.

“They really just film Blueface’s abuse of Chrisean and call it a TV show,” read one tweet. “This s### is actually sick to watch and I don’t know how anybody finds it entertaining.”

They really just film Blueface's abuse of Chrisean and call it a TV show, this s### is actually sick to watch and I don't know how anybody finds it entertaining https://t.co/q4iIXCgbd7 — don cheadle (@cheadlehiphop) August 14, 2023

In another Crazy In Love clip, Blueface tells Chrisean Rock to “get the f### on,” or allow him to “control” her.

“I just feel like not enough people talking about how disrespectful #Blueface is to #chrisean,” another user wrote. “He is wayyyyy to comfortable hitting her , Taking her money and ALOT MORE.”

I just feel like not enough people talking about how disrespectful #Blueface is to #chrisean……. Go back and watch this episode exactly and connect the dots mane , He is wayyyyy to comfortable hitting her , Taking her money and ALOT MORE💯 #CrazyInLove2 pic.twitter.com/vsyvk58gyF — Tiny🥰 (@playboytinyy) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Blueface still had a few fans siding with him. In another clip, he calls Rock a “goofy b####” for getting seven tattoos of him.

“Blueface ate her up,” read one response.

THEN STOP BEING GOOFY blueface ate her up 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tt51OyosWt — wyla (@tylasodtn) August 14, 2023

Check out some of the other reactions below.

I don’t think the s### with Blueface and Chrisean is funny. Narcissistic abuse is one of the hardest types of abuse to recover from& one of the hardest types of relationships to leave. I wish y’all would show some compassion. Not saying she’s all good, but she has been abused. — your stepmom (@_Swagtacular_) August 15, 2023

I feel bad as f### for Chrisean bc she don’t deserve how Blueface be eatin her up & be borderline right 😂😂😂😂😂 cause 7 tattoos you clown ass hoe ???💀💀💀💀💀 — JO AINT CRAZY (@joaintcrazy) August 14, 2023

The way Blueface is gaslighting Chrisean about the money she’s made is mind boggling. For him to act like she’s not the one who’s been keeping his name popping is even more crazy. I’d be so embarrassed to have a son like this pic.twitter.com/5DSPEiGFwh — Yam Grier (@ebonymystique) August 14, 2023

if my n#### talk to me like blueface talk to chrisean he gone meet all the people he miss , on my baby 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 . — joBeez . (@luljodonjulio) August 14, 2023

Blueface acting like chrisean wouldn’t be nothing without him is actually comical. N#### nobody woulda gave a f### about you after Thotiana if it wasn’t for her! She keeping you relevant n####! — RJAY (@1of1rjay) August 15, 2023