Blueface’s Mother Claims Rapper Home From Prison Amid Marriage Rumors Rant 

Blueface previously said he expects to be released by spring of 2025, but according to a slip of the tongue by his mother, he’s already home.

Blueface’s mother appears to have let the cat out of the bag and revealed that the “Thotiana” rapper has been released from prison.

Back in August, a judge slapped Blueface with a four-year sentence for a probation violation, and the L.A. native shared his hopes to be home by the spring of 2025.

However, according to his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey Blueface is already home. She let it slip out during a rant about her sister, who she accused of spreading rumors that Blueface married his on-again-off-off-again partner Chrisean Rock.

“Now y’all just going to let anybody in the circus,” she said, referencing her sister Karletta. “Just ‘cuz Blue home y’all just letting anybody in.”

Blueface’s Mom Addresses Rumors Blueface Married Chrisean Rock

Meanwhile, Harvey continued to put down her sister and claimed she was spreading rumors for clout.

Harvey also reacted to Chrisean Rock changing her Instagram bio to Chrisean Porter amid the alleged marriage.

“You got to stand in front of the pastor. You got to sign them documents,” she said, arguing her son did not tie the knot. “Marriage is not something you just say. Do y’all understand that?”

Nonetheless, she ultimately conceded that Blueface and Chrisean might have become husband and wife. “If they married, that’s them,” she stated. “They won and that’s what it is and that’s what you would all have to respect it as.”

Harvey was responding to a recent livestream featuring Blueface’s aunt, Karletta.

“On behalf of the Harvey family, we would like for y’all to officially put some respect on [Mrs.] Chrisean Malone Porter’s name,” she declared. “She is his wife, it has been confirmed.”

(Allegedly) Chrisean And Blueface Are Legally Married, According To Blueface’s Aunt Karletta.



Despite Claims That The Marriage News Is False, Karlissa (Blueface’s Mom) Seems Upset That The News Was Leaked, Allegedly. pic.twitter.com/jvbV4xadCZ — pretty.plain.gab (@celebteapot) November 24, 2024

However, Karlissa Saffold Harvey fiercely rejected the claims via her Instagram Story.

”The news is, they lied on her and him and they are not married,” Harvey wrote in one post. “Stop wishing bad things on young people you know are not meant for each other. Period.”