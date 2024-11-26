Did Blueface & Chrisean Rock Secretly Get Married?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out the latest news on Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s rumored marriage.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have social media users speculating whether or not they have finally decided to tie the knot, despite the fact that the West Coast rapper is still incarcerated.

On or about November 24, the couple known for the toxic dynamic of their on-again-off-again relationship teased their new status as lawfully wedded spouses by tagging each other with bride and groom emojis in their Instagram bio’s.

The update to their bios follows new video surfacing of Blueface’s likeness inundated with several new face tattoos he seemingly procured while in jail serving his four year sentence over a probation violation. Much like she spoke out against her son’s choice to gorge on body modification while in jail, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, expressed her disapproval and claimed that news of the marriage was false in a series of posts on her Story and direct to her page.

”The news is, they lied on her and him and they are not married,” Harvey wrote in the Story post. “Stop wishing bad things on young people you know are not meant for each other. Period.”

In a post she shared on her profile, Harvey called out her sister Karletta over apparently starting the rumor as a means of revenge. According to Harvey, Blueface’s aunt attempted to announce her son’s marriage to Chrisean because she’s “thirsty” and attempting to capitalize on family matters for a cash grab.

“My own sister thirsty for clout now let’s see how she reap from trying to rob my family out of a moment that had nothing to do with her [shrug emoji] she is not his aunt because an aunt would never use my sons union for evil.”

(Allegedly) Chrisean And Blueface Are Legally Married, According To Blueface’s Aunt Karletta.



Despite Claims That The Marriage News Is False, Karlissa (Blueface’s Mom) Seems Upset That The News Was Leaked, Allegedly. pic.twitter.com/jvbV4xadCZ — pretty.plain.gab (@celebteapot) November 24, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Blueface and Chrisean fans have been fed the narrative that the pair jumped the broom. Last year in January the couple broke the internet with footage of what appeared to be from their wedding — but it turned out to be for Blueface’s music video “Dear Rock.”

Check out the post above for additional context on how the rumor started.