Blueface’s Mother Snaps After Seeing Her Son’s New Jail Face Tattoos

Blueface is still behind bars for a probation violation linked to a 2021 assault charge. His prison sentence is expected to end in January 2026. But that’s clearly not stopping him from getting new ink.

Over the weekend, a video of the “Thotiana” rapper started making the rounds, showing him with multiple new tattoos on his face. Jokes began to fly immediately, with comments like “bro turned himself into a school desk,” “who scribbled on bro’s face? and “looks like a walking coloring book.”

While it’s difficult to discern exactly what he tattooed on his face, it’s extremely obvious he has a lot more ink now than he did when he first started serving his time in September.

But Blueface’s mother, Karlissa, is not amused. Shortly after seeing her son’s face, she sent a text to him that read, “Your kids are suffering. Javaughn’s confidence has fallen and you play arts and crafts on your face is diabolical. Your half a father wasn’t as sad as you are right now. You better star praying and pull yourself together! You are more than a lame ass jail ninja. You a child of God and father of three.

“You about to p### me all the f##### way off because you wasn’t supposed to turn out like the rest of them fatherless weak ass cry baby ass losers. You have to feed these kids until they graduate college!!! Get yo s### together lil boy! And that’s on MF period.”

Free Blueface pic.twitter.com/LuZ4ps1uy0 — HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) November 24, 2024

Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for violating his probation, is which stems from a 2021 assault case involving a security guard and a separate incident tied to a 2023 Las Vegas strip club shooting. He was required to abstain from alcohol, drugs and weapons, and adhere to strict conditions like curfew and impulse control counseling.

The violation occurred after drug paraphernalia was discovered in his possession, which led to the judge to enforcing the maximum sentence previously suspended under his probation​. His sentence could be reduced based on time already served and credit for good behavior, potentially allowing him to be released ahead of schedule.