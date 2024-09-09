Blueface Makes Jump From Jail To Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison for violating his probation in a California assault case. He landed in jail in January 2024.

Blueface was transferred to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California to serve his four-year sentence for a probation violation, per KGET. The controversial rapper was previously incarcerated at the Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail. He has been behind bars since January.

Last month, Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison after violating his probation in a 2021 assault case. He expects to receive an early release in 2024.

“I got a year credit, so that goes down to three years,” he told Gina Views and DJ Hed on their radio show Effective Immediately. “And I gotta do 33 percent of that.”

Blueface avoided prison for a separate probation violation in a 2022 shooting case. Last July, a Nevada judge gave him credit for 30 days of time served after he spent months in a California jail.

Chrisean Rock, the mother of Blueface’s youngest child, was released from an Oklahoma jail on Friday (September 6). She was arrested for a probation violation when she attended Blueface’s court hearings in June. Chrisean was extradited to Oklahoma on drug charges. She returned home a few days after her and Blueface’s son’s first birthday.

“Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day,” she wrote on Instagram. “The forgiving ourselves. Moving forward, cherish the moments you have, and remember that God’s grace is sufficient for every need.”

Chrisean’s next court date is scheduled for September 27.