Will Jalen Hurts Go To The White House With Philadelphia Eagles?

Jalen Hurts Faces White House Dilemma As Eagles Head Toward Trump Meeting

Champion Jalen Hurts and Donald Trump might just be the two most reluctant dance partners in America right now. As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to make their ceremonial trip to the White House after another Super Bowl run, rumors are flying faster than an A.J. Brown slant route. Word on the block is that Hurts might skip the whole thing.

Now, if you know your recent NFL history, you remember the first time the Eagles won the Super Bowl a few years back. They gave Trump the ultimate stiff arm. They took a stand and did not show up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at all. Good for them.

Donald Trump somehow found himself reelected president. Let’s be real, Elon and his tech bros rigged the election for the diaper-wearer-in-chief. The Eagles are back on top as champs and expected to visit the White House on Monday.

Early reports suggested the Birds might boycott again. But in today’s climate, where unchecked power looms heavy and retaliation is real, it seems the organization as a whole is tiptoeing carefully. I hate it, but I also understand. Jalen Hurts? The young king is being quiet about what he plans to do. When asked if he would attend, Hurts gave a textbook non-answer. That only manes the rumor mill go crazier.

Jalen Hurts was asked if he plans on visiting the White House next week. #FlyEaglesFly



📹: Time pic.twitter.com/uSA7159dbj — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) April 25, 2025

Before this, there were already whispers that Hurts planned to sit this one out. It’s still anyone’s guess if he’ll go. This isn’t an easy call. In a perfect world, he’d move on principle alone. In reality, there’s team dynamics, owner pressure, and all the messy politics.

Do not forget the fact that Donald Trump openly rooted against the Eagles just a few months when they faced off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He LEFT at halftime once it was clear Mahomes and company were cooked like roasted ducks.

Hurts has already proven he’s built different.

I am hoping the Eagles can run it back and catch another W this season! For the culture!

Watch the big game again!