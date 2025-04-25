50 Cent Roasts Trey Songz For Trying To Fight Terence Crawford

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent clowned Trey Songz for trying to fight Terence Crawford over a $100 bet at his Tycoon Weekend in 2022.

50 Cent didn’t hold back when he roasted Trey Songz for trying to square up with undefeated boxing champ Terence “Bud” Crawford during 2022’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston — all over a $100 basketball bet.

The Hip-Hop mogul confirmed Crawford’s retelling of the bizarre moment during a recent podcast tour, jumping online early Friday morning to clown the R&B singer’s decision-making.

“This is true Trey ain’t no sucker,” 50 wrote. “He will fight anybody. I just saw it was Bud and said, this [ninja] could beat up everybody here if we jumped him. you dumb mother f##### what you want to fight him for. The R&B [ninja]’s gotta go! LOL”

Crawford had already detailed the incident on Cigar Talk, explaining that the tension started during halftime of a pickup basketball game when Songz challenged him to a shooting contest.

“He said, ‘Shot for shot, bet $100,’” Crawford recalled. “I shoot, I make it, boom. He shot, he missed… I said, ‘So you got me a $100?’ He was like, ‘Bet that.’”

Things escalated quickly. Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Crawford admitted he nearly lost his cool.

“I wasn’t gonna punch him, I was gonna choke him,” he said. “I wanna choke you, I don’t even wanna punch you.”

Crawford also questioned Songz’s state of mind that day.

“I don’t know if dude was drunk or something, but he just started tripping… I think he might be on drugs or something.”

Terence Crawford Recalls 50 Cent Intervening Before Trey Songz Threw A Punch

Luckily, 50 stepped in before things got physical.

“50 come over like, ‘Woaaaah… Hold up, man. T, don’t f### up the bag on this n####,’” Crawford said.

Later that evening, the tension had cooled off. At a dinner event, 50 Cent joked about the near-fight on stage.

“We got Bud about to beat up Trey Songz,” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd. Songz reportedly laughed it off and gave Crawford a dap.

But this wasn’t the first time 50 Cent called out issues with Songz’s behavior at Tycoon Weekend. Back in September 2022, 50 publicly banned him from future events, citing past incidents.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 posted. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and s### over the girls. He broke some s### up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH.”