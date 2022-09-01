50 Cent Bans “Crazy” Trey Songz From Tycoon Weekend 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent blasted the singer on Instagram for his “crazy” antics during the Tycoon Weekend and stated he was no longer welcome.

50 Cent is dealing with the aftermath of his Tycoon Weekend, and one person who is no longer welcome is Trey Songz.

As usual, the G Unit boss used his Instagram page to air out his grievances calling out the R&B singer for his “Crazy” behavior at his Houston event. 50 Cent shared a photo of Trey Songz, declaring the crooner is “BANNED FROM TYCOON.”

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith,” 50 wrote. “This TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and s### over the girls. He broke some s### up in his room. Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. SMH.”

Though Trey Songz was seen partying this weekend, he has kept a low profile of late after being accused of sexual assault by several women.

One anonymous accuser filed a $20 million lawsuit against the recording artist but later dropped the suit. A judge dismissed the sexual assault and emotional distress legal action against Trey Songz at the accuser’s request in July.

Then, last month another woman came forward claiming that she was approached by one accuser’s attorney to make false accusations against Trey Songz in exchange for cash. She claims her lawyer offered her up to $200,000 to lie and say she witnessed the singer assault her friend, Jauhara Jeffries.

50 Cent Defends Trey Songz

50 Cent came to the defense of Trey Songz when the “Neighbors Know My Name” hitmaker was accused of domestic violence. Andrea Buera claimed the singer attacked her at a party during the 2018 NBA All-Stars Weekend.

He shared a photo of Buera alongside a money bag emoji, writing: “This stripper joint Andrea got Lisa bloom talking bout Trey hit her, everybody know he ain’t hit her this a money play smh anything to get the Bag. #thesehoescrazy.”

Trey Songz denied the allegations against him, stating, “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.”