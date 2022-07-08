Trey Songz Accuser Drops $20 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Multiple women have accused R&B singer Trey Songz of sexual misconduct. One anonymous accuser filed a $20 million lawsuit against the recording artist born Tremaine Neverson.

According to reports, a judge dismissed the sexual assault and emotional distress legal action against Songz at the accuser’s request. The suit ended without prejudice on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place at a 2016 party in West Hills, California. Jane Doe claimed she ran out of the house without her underwear and later took part in a sexual assault exam at a local hospital.

The woman reportedly acknowledged having a “casual and occasionally sexual relationship” with Trey Songz at one point. She insisted the relationship radically changed in March 2016 when Songz allegedly assaulted her.

Megan Johnson accused Trey Songz of sexual misconduct as well. She asserted Songz sexually assaulted her at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut in August 2013. TMZ released footage of the alleged incident.

Several Public Figures Call Out Trey Songz

Trey Songz also made international headlines when former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez publicly accused him of rape. Last December, Gonzalez tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year.”

In response, the Passion, Pain & Pleasure album creator’s representatives told TMZ, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Earlier this year, Insecure actor Sarunas J. Jackson called out Songz on the Guys Next Door podcast. Jackson said, “Trey Songz’s a b#### ass n####. [He] tries to press women but then would turn down the fade when a n#### came up to him.”

Rory & Mal‘s Rory Farrell publicly took aim at Songz too. The former co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast declared, “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, r####, beats the s### out of women. Like he’s the scum of the f###### Earth.”