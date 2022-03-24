‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Slams Trey Songz For Turning Down Fight

The actor known for playing Dro had some words for the “Say Aah” performer.

R&B singer Trey Songz has been dealing with serious sexual misconduct allegations at the moment. Fellow entertainer, Sarunas Jackson, also accuses Songz of being disrespectful towards women.

Sarunas J. Jackson, best known for playing Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña on HBO’s Insecure, made an appearance on the Guys Next Door podcast. The interview included Jackson talking about wanting to fight the “Say Aah” performer.

“Trey Songz’s a b#### ass n####. [He] tries to press women but then would turn down the fade when a n#### came up to him,” Sarunas Jackson told the GND hosts.

The Good Trouble actor continued, “I’m not cool with n##### like that. I tried to knock the n#### out, keep running, but he wants to fight women and stuff like that. To me, I can’t operate like that.”

An unnamed woman recently filed a $20 million lawsuit against Trey Songz, claiming he forcibly raped her in 2016. Other alleged victims have also sued Songz (born Tremaine Neverson). The 37-year-old performer denies the accusations.

Trey Songz has been connected to other violence as well. He avoided charges stemming from a 2021 altercation with a Kansas City police officer during an NFL game. Later that year, a Los Angeles bartender claimed Songz assaulted him inside the Hollywood Palladium.

Additionally, news broke about Trey Songz allegedly injuring a woman from a hit-and-run incident in May 2021. When it comes to his music career, Trey Songz has not dropped a studio album since 2020’s Back Home.