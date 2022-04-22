Trey Songz Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Another Woman & R. Kelly Comparisons Start

Trey Songz has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2013, adding to a growing list of allegations against the singer.

Another woman accused Trey Songz of sexual assault.

According to a demand letter obtained by TMZ, Megan Johnson identified herself as one of Trey Songz’s victims. She claimed the singer sexually assaulted and battered her at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut in August 2013.

“Ms. Johnson’s friend set up to take a picture, and you happened to be behind her,” her lawyers wrote to Trey Songz. “Rather than a picture, Ms. Johnson’s friend took a video. That video shows you coming up behind Ms. Johnson, ripping her bikini top from her chest-grabbing and then exposing her bare breast.”

The letter continued, “Ms. Johnson immediately pulled her top back on preparing herself for another assault, that you surely delivered. As if on cue, and with intended premeditation, you further terrorized and humiliated Ms. Johnson with your degrading chant, ‘T###### in The Open,’ ‘T###### in The Open.’ Which you chanted FOUR TIMES as if it were the chorus to one of your songs.”

TMZ acquired footage of the incident, which shows Trey Songz exposing Johnson’s breast and chanting as described in the letter.

The victim’s legal team said she felt ashamed and embarrassed, but the incident became “frozen in time.” Johnson was reminded of her trauma when she learned Trey Songz was under investigation for sexual assault in Las Vegas.

“In December 2021, after reading about your Las Vegas arrest, Ms. Johnson had for the first time recalled the incident and realized she too had been sexually assaulted by your reckless and negligent hands,” her lawyers explained. “Specific details of the assault flooded her memory shortly thereafter. In fact, she was recently able to identify one of your security personnel from a photograph.”

Johnson allegedly suffered severe emotional distress and engaged in self-harm following the assault. She asked her attorneys to seek a settlement that exceeds $5 million and pursue litigation against Trey Songz if won’t settle.

The latest accusation against Trey Songz sparked comparisons to R. Kelly.

View some of the social media chatter about the disgraced singers below.

Trey Songz and R Kelly need to be sharing a jail cell at this point https://t.co/CdtnR9hFS2 — 𝚜𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝚐 | 𝐵𝐿𝑀 (@spencer_theg) April 21, 2022

Trey Songz is racking up assault charges like R Kelly?? How many is enough to put him in prison too. pic.twitter.com/BziiB3FCYF — nkemji, z stan acct🖤👩🏾‍⚕️🩺♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) April 21, 2022

Trey Songz really tried to be R. Kelly in every single way smh — Bianca Belair Fan account🦍 (@DVDJXX) April 21, 2022

Trey Songz needs to be arrested and kept up under the jail because this is what happened with R. Kelly you had so many people leveraging sexual abuse cases against him and he got away with it multiple times put that man in prison already — ⚜️Cultivation⚜️ (@sauvamemte) April 21, 2022