Trey Songz Won’t Face Criminal Charges For Sexual Assault Allegations In Las Vegas

Trey Songz avoided criminal charges after facing sexual assault allegations in Las Vegas.

According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department cleared Trey Songz in a sexual assault investigation. Police investigated the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, for an alleged incident that occurred in November 2021.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” police said in a press statement. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Trey Songz’s attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfel spoke to TMZ about police clearing their client.

“We are pleased that Trey Songz has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed,” they said. “We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence.”

They added, “We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

Trey Songz won’t face criminal charges in Las Vegas, but sexual assault allegations still loom over him. Multiple women have accused him of rape, leading to lawsuits against him.