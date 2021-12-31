Trey Songz Accused Of Rape By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

A female basketball player for UNLV hopped on her Twitter account today and shockingly accused Trey Songz of rape! Read more!

Former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez took to social media to accuse R&B star Trey Songz of rape. Twitter erupted with many responses, some not surprised and some dismissive.

The baller must have decided that she didn’t want to bring the new year in with this secret. She dropped the news early morning on the last day of the year.

She tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Some people like user @zoeytruu asked, “Wait are you okay specifically cause if not I want you to not be detailed but specific. Cause he needs to be outed.”

The same friend called for an investigation, saying “I want a case built around it not social media accusations cause I’m sick of hearing these women suffer at his hand dude.”

One woman said, “Women have been saying trey songs is a predator.”

Another person wrote, “how did y’all watch that video of trey songs actively preying in meg thee stallion and not believe keke palmer.”

Whyt_Leh vowed that they would delete his songs after these latest accusation.

“Damn , trey songs really did admire R Kelly huh.” Vincent Conway tweeted, while others argued over if Gonzales was saying he raped her or someone else.

When one Twitter user asked for context of the tweet, another one asked, “What context could you ever need to understand rape.”

He replied, “Obviously that’s not what I’m talking about.. Y’all are reading too deep. Context as in is she a victim or someone she knows etc. “Trey songs is a rapist”, is general statement so I wanted to clarify. I don’t care for trey songz so this isn’t me victim blaming. Just asking.”

This could be connected to a November accusation in the same city that she used to play in.

TMZ reported that on Sunday, November 28th, someone sent in a complaint to the Las Vegas Police Department about an incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

Allegedly, a group of women came back to the hotel with the artist and his entourage, and something happened. Trey Songz is said to be cooperating with authorities.

This is not the first time that the singer has been accused of rape.

In the summer of 2020, Newsweek reported, a model named Celina Powell alleged that he nonconsensual sexual encounter where he trapped her in the room and urinated on her. She first spoke about this on the “No Jumper” podcast.

In 2017, actor KeKe Palmer said that Trey Songz was sexually intimidated on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. When asked about their former friendship and if she thinks she might have misread the situation, Keke said, “I have not talked to that guy … It wasn’t a misunderstanding. I tell my truth, and I just thought it was interesting that after all those things went down, someone else had something to say.”

Social media responded, “Keke Palmer warned people about Trey Songz & people gaslit her & said she was overreacting. Rather acknowledging that she felt violated to the point where she hid in a closet from him.”

In rebuttal to Palmer’s claims, Trey Songz in his own appearance on “The Breakfast Club said, “*”I did not put her in the video without her permission. I don’t care that much to sneak Keke Palmer in the video for two seconds. Who the f### does that?”

He also denied Celina Powell’s accusations.