Attorney Accused Of Bribery In Trey Songz Sexual Assault Case Responds  

Ariel Mitchell is accused of attempting to bribe a witness to force a settlement in one of the sexual assault laswsuits against Trey Songz.

Trey Songz has recently been accused of numerous sexual assaults and is the subject of several ongoing lawsuits filed by several women.

However, as reported by AllHipHop.com in February, another woman has told the court that she was approached by one accuser’s attorney to make false accusations against the R&B singer in exchange for cash. Now, the attorney has come forward, stating the woman is lying to the court.

Jauhara Jeffries is suing Trey Songz, claiming he violated her at a 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami. However, according to court transcripts obtained by TMZ, one of Jeffries’s lawyers is accused of attempting to bribe a witness in the case.

Mariah Thielen testifies to meeting Jeffries’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell, last year at a Miami bar. She claims the lawyer smelled of weed and carried a gun throughout their encounter. The outlet reports court documents state that Thielen claims she was with Jeffries the night of the singer’s alleged assault. She alleges Mitchell offered her money to lie about what happened.

She claims Mitchell offered her between $100k-$200k to say she witnessed Trey Songz commit assault against Jeffries. Thielen also alleges Mitchell told her to say she’d also been assaulted by him in an effort to paint him as “the next R. Kelly.” Jeffries says the plan was to force Trey Songz into a settlement but she turned the offer down.

The Lawyer Responds

Mitchell denies the claims and told TMZ, “We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury. Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing.”

Furthermore, he claims his partner, George Vrabeck, took himself off the case to defend him against the allegations. “He will be representing me against the parties involved in this disgraceful motion brought by Trey Songz and his representatives.”

Trey Songz Mounting Sexual Assault Allegations

Mitchell also represents former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez who publicly accused him of rape and assault.

The singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is the subject of other lawsuits. Megan Johnson claimed the singer sexually assaulted and battered her at a Connecticut casino in August 2013.

In addition, a Jane Doe accuser dropped her $20 million lawsuit against Trey Songz last month after previously alleging he assaulted her in 2016.