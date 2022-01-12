Trey Songz Denies Rape Allegations Made By Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz has been accused of raping the former basketball player who says she is suffering unbearable PTSD as a result.

Former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has accused singer Trey Songz of rape.

She made a formal accusation via her Twitter account on Tuesday (Jan. 12) with the hashtag #BeStrongNotSilent.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” she wrote.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone,” the statement continued.

Gonzalez added, “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” she concluded.

Dylan Gonzalez says she was raped by Trey Songz and will be pursuing her best course of legal action pic.twitter.com/UsWlPmR90v — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 11, 2022

Trey Songz Responds

TMZ reports a rep for the singer confirmed, “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

The athlete’s attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ they will be taking action in the next few weeks. The legal team will be considering pursuing any and all legal avenues with plans for filing a civil suit. Additionally, they report the lawyers did not mention filing a police report or criminal charges.

Neither Gonzalez nor her legal team commented on when the alleged incident occurred.

Gonzalez initially made the accusation on the final day of 2021. “Trey Songz is a rapist,“ she tweeted. “Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Trey Songz is a rapist.



Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year.



See you in 2022 🤘🏽 — Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) December 31, 2021

Trey Songz has been accused of impropriety towards women in the past, though he has always denied the allegations.