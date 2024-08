Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday (August 9), leaving his mother and father understandably emotional.

The “Thotiana” rapper was handed the stiff sentence due to a probation violation related to a 2021 incident in which he assaulted a security guard at a club in San Fernando Valley. The probation violation stemmed from that assault, and his recent sentencing reflects the culmination of his legal issues.

Although he received a four-year sentence, his manager, Wack 100, clarified that due to time already served and other factors, his sentence was effectively reduced to around three years. He expects Blueface to serve only about nine to 10 more months in prison due to the credits he has accumulated for time served​.

In an interview following the hearing, Wack 1oo explained he was able to get Blueface’s sentencing suspended for the past few years, but due to being caught with drug paraphernalia, the judge was forced to give him the maximum sentence.

Blueface’s sentencing arrives as the mother of one of his children, Chrisean Rock, was extradited to Oklahoma. Rock is facing eight years in prison following her June arrest. Documents viewed by AllHipHop show she’s currently being held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita.

The polarizing reality television star has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Each charge carries a potential four-year sentence.