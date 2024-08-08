Chrisean Rock’s Latest Mugshot Surfaces Online With Rapper Sporting New Look 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new mugshot of Chrisean Rock is going viral, with fans claiming she is transforming into rapper boyfriend Blueface.

Chrisean Rock might be locked up, but she is still going viral as fans react to her new look, as seen in a new mugshot.

On Thursday (August 8), an image of a smiling Chrisean Rock circulated online amid reports she’s facing a hefty sentence. In the mugshot, the Baddies star appeared to be rocking a fresh set of twists, with some fans claiming she’stransforming into boyfriend Blueface.

“Chrisean really did her hair in the same style as Blue’s jailhouse hairdo,” one person wrote on Twitter (X). “Hopefully they order her to undergo therapy as well. Never seen someone so obsessed with a man.”

Chrisean really did her hair in the same style as Blue’s jailhouse hairdo…. Hopefully they order her to undergo therapy as well. Never seen someone so obsessed with a man 😐 pic.twitter.com/knjX6CHWHF — And Whoopty Wooh (@Bri472194327939) August 8, 2024

Another added, “She wanna be Blueface so bad. Chrisean Rocks new mugshot has surfaced where she channeled her inner @bluefacebleedem. Not just copying the tattoo placements of Blue & Jaidyn but now with Blueface SAME hairstyle.”

She wanna be Blueface so bad 😵‍💫😒

Chrisean Rocks new mugshot has surfaced where she channeled her inner @bluefacebleedem. Not just copying the tattoo placements of Blue & Jaidyn but now with Blueface SAME hairstyle 🙂‍↔️😅 Chrisean is being processed in Craig County in Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/Z6y2JNhT43 — Aliciaaaa 🤍 (@TryIt88) August 8, 2024

Other social media users expressed concerns for her young son with both of his parents behind bars. Blueface is held in Los Angeles on a probation violation, with his manager, Wack 100, claiming his release is imminent. Chrisean Rock could be locked up for some time following her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.

Arrest documents viewed by AllHipHop show she’s currently being held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita. She’s facing eight years in prison on charges of failure to have a tax stamp affixed on controlled dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute.