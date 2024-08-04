Chrisean Rock Facing Eight Years In Prison On Drug-Related Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock is facing eight years in prison following her June arrest and extradition to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.

Arrest documents viewed by AllHipHop show she’s currently being held at the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center in Vinita. The polarizing star has been charged with failure to have a tax stamp affixed on control dangerous substances (CDS) and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. Each charge carries a potential four-year sentence.

Rock’s legal battle started in June, when she was arrested at Blueface’s court hearing in Los Angeles and was extradited back to Oklahoma because she had a warrant out for her 2022 arrest on drug charges.

Rock was at the courthouse to support Blueface, the father of her child, as he dealt with his own legal issues. She was quickly apprehended on a felony fugitive warrant out of Oklahoma, where she was wanted for a probation violation in a drug case.

Blueface’s manager Wack 100 said at the time, “I think within the next 30 days, they got 45 days to transport her. If they come get her … they’ll fly her over there. So, the faster she gets over there, the faster she’ll be home. It’s not like she’s gonna do some years, be incarcerated for a long time.

“The minute you hear Rock is in Oklahoma, [she’s in] custody. Probably within 10 days of that, best case, she’ll be home. Or the judge might give her a little time: months, couple of months, whatever they do. Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright … She’s in the same situation Blueface is in.”

Blueface is also behind bars at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles, leaving their nearly one-year-old child without either of his parents.