Chrisean Rock Hit With Jail Sentence But More Punishment Awaits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant out of Oklahoma but also caught a misdemeanor assault charge in California.

Chrisean Rock was sentenced to 30 days in jail for assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm on Friday (June 14). The reality TV star/rapper learned her fate for the misdemeanor charge in California while awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Police arrested Chrisean at a Los Angeles County court on June 10. She went to the courthouse to support Blueface, the father of her child, as he dealt with his own legal issues.

Chrisean was apprehended on a felony fugitive warrant out of Oklahoma. She was wanted for a probation violation in a drug case. An Oklahoma judge sentenced her to a few years of probation for drug charges in 2023.

Blueface’s manager Wack 100 told fans he could not post bail for Chrisean. Authorities placed a no bail hold on her in the Oklahoma case. Chrisean remained in a waiting game until her extradition to Oklahoma.

“I think within the next 30 days, they got 45 days to transport her,” Wack 100 said in an Instagram video. “If they come get her … they’ll fly her over there. So, the faster she gets over there, the faster she’ll be home. It’s not like she’s gonna do some years, be incarcerated for a long time.”

He continued, “The minute you hear Rock is in Oklahoma, [she’s in] custody. Probably within 10 days of that, best case, she’ll be home. Or the judge might give her a little time: months, couple of months, whatever they do. Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright … She’s in the same situation Blueface is in.”

According to Los Angeles County jail records, Chrisean was placed in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. Blueface landed behind bars at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.