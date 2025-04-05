DDG Responds To Rubi Rose Alluding To Idea He Forced Her To Do OnlyFans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DDG seems like he’s considering hitting Rubi Rose up to get his just due, since she’s attributing him to her entire OnlyFans journey.

DDG is pushing back on the narrative that he forced Rubi Rose into doing OnlyFans (OF) after his ex-partner recently went viral over her claims that she’s fed up with the stigma she faces due to being a creator on the adult content sharing platform.

During a recent livestream the Michigan native reacted to a clip of Rubi Rose speaking to content creator Bobbi Althoff about her OnlyFans experience. Though the context of the clip appears to show the pair having a heart-to-heart over feeling like they have been pigeonholed and placed underneath a glass ceiling, it’s clear DDG wasn’t feeling the way his name was being brought up by Rubi Rose as the reason she started her OF.

“I was talked into doing OnlyFans by my ex and you know like it was cool for the first couple of years,” Rubi Rose had said in the clip.

DDG was quick to challenge that narrative, shaking his head as he replied, “That ain’t got nothing to do with me, like what?” DDG said. “You made it sound like I’m a muthafucking [pimp]…”

DDG responds to allegations that he “forced” his ex Rubi Rose into doing OF 👀



“It ain’t got nothing to do with me… You can stop anytime you want” 😮 pic.twitter.com/1EQb5WaQSD — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) April 4, 2025

DDG went on to point out the major money Rubi’s made from the platform and how he never tried to profit off her success.

“Now I can see if a n#### was getting a cut but if you making four, five, five, eight hundred thousand dollars a month what the hell you better keep doing that s###,” he said bluntly. “The f###.”

From his point of view, encouraging Rubi to pursue OnlyFans was never about control or manipulation—it was support, plain and simple.

“She said like it was a bad thing… that’s how real n####, that’s how much of a real n#### I am,” he explained. “I see how people look at you on the internet and s### boom I’m like ‘you should do it,’ even though I’m with you at the time… I wasn’t really tripping you feel me.”

According to DDG, Rubi’s OF success turned into a multi-million dollar empire, which he says he never saw a dime from—nor asked.

“It became a multi-million dollar thing for you that I’ve never asked for a penny for,” he continued. “So how is it a bad thing? I didn’t talk you into doing nothing. You can stop whenever you want.”

While it’s clear Rubi Rose is seemingly fed up with the predicament she’s in when it comes to OnlyFans being a primary source of income for her, she previously thanked DDG for helping launch her content creation career using the app.

“I started OnlyFans in 2020 during COVID, during the pandemic,” she said in part. “My ex did it, DDG he started it first—and he told me to do it.”

It’s no wonder Rose was as chill as a cucumber when asked about DDG because at the end of the day, he helped her get a bag. She literally has OF fans spending upward of $90,000 on the platform with her.