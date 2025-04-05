EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan To Receive Historic Honor In Native Newark

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan becomes the first star on Newark’s Walk of Fame, honoring his roots, rise, and reign in Hollywood.

Michael B. Jordan just made history in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

At the star-studded premiere of his new film Sinners, the acclaimed actor and director was honored with the first star on the Newark Walk of Fame—an inaugural accolade that places him at the forefront of what will eventually be a lineup of over 300 legendary names.

The honor cements his legacy as a hometown hero and a global icon. The event took place at CityPlex 12, the iconic Newark theater where Michael has hosted multiple premieres over the years.

Though Michael B. Jordan couldn’t attend in person this time due to work obligations, his presence was deeply felt.

Mayor Ras Baraka, Councilman Dupre “Doitall” Kelly and other city leaders were on hand to present the star and deliver an official city proclamation honoring Jordan for his contributions to film and his ongoing commitment to the Newark community.

Adding to the emotional gravity of the moment, Michael’s mother, father, and sister were in attendance, surrounded by a host of relatives and community members who came out in full support.

The premiere of Sinners drew a diverse crowd of entertainers, politicians, and cultural figures.

Attendees included actor Malik Yoba, MTV’s Jamila Mustafa, journalist Samson Styles, producer Kim J. Ford, “The Wire” alumni J.D. Williams, “Power” star Jermel Howard and AllHipHop’s own Chuck Creekmur, among others.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a bold, genre-bending film that reunites Coogler with his frequent collaborator Jordan.

The movie stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers navigating the turbulent terrain of post-Jim Crow America—with a supernatural twist.

Sinners also features riveting performances from poetic icon Saul Williams and veteran actor Delroy Lindo.

The Newark Walk of Fame initiative will eventually feature artists, innovators and changemakers who connected to the city.

That Michael B. Jordan was chosen as the first recipient speaks volumes about the love and pride Newark has for its native son.

While fans missed seeing MBJ in person, the evening was a powerful reminder of his roots, influence and continued evolution as an artist.

Sinners officially drops on April 18, 2025.