Chrisean Rock Lays Out Changes She’s Ready To Make If Blueface Is “Serious” Post Jail Sentence

Chrisean Rock and Blueface really might be getting back together again.

Chrisean Rock is still more than ready to drop everything she has going on to rekindle her relationship with her incarcerated baby daddy Blueface.

During her recent appearance on a Twitch stream with Kai Cenat affiliate Tylil James, Chrisean wholeheartedly and unapologetically declared her willingness to give Blueface another chance—despite the fact he is currently incarcerated in a California corrections facility serving a four-year sentence over a probation violation.

Chrisean did, however, lay out one caveat in particular that would be necessary for them to lock back in with each other.

“If Blueface called me right now and wanted to be serious and do it right, bye,” Chrisean said.

She didn’t stop there, revealing her willingness to cut off outside distractions should she and Blueface decide to get back together.

“I’m unfollowing everybody on this f###### Instagram n#### it’s all about us,” she said. “I did that s### before.”

In a final, shocking declaration, Chrisean revealed the drastic change in her appearance she’d undergo to further solidify their union, saying,” And I’ll tatt that n#### on the other side of my face.”

Chrisean Rock says she’s willing to take things to the next level with Blueface—if he’s ready to be serious and do things right. She even claims she’ll unfollow everyone on Instagram and get his name tattooed on the other side of her face. That’s next-level commitment! Thought? pic.twitter.com/IA770MgCbH — Chasethatclout (@chasethatclout) April 3, 2025

Though Tylil James and his associates were visibly disturbed by Chrisean’s comments, she claimed they were just mad while mocking them and making child-like gestures in their faces.

However, while it’s apparent that Chrisean is ready to make changes for Blueface, it remains to be determined if the “Thotianna” rapper will do the same for her.

Last month, Chrisean Rock took the stage at Faith City Central Church in Maryland on March 30 with her infant son while debuting her gospel single “Yahweh” during a live worship service.

After the performance, Rock joined the church’s pastor to discuss her evolving relationship with faith.

“You can still be gangsta and still follow God,” she said, addressing the crowd while reflecting on her past and present.

Before her appearance at the church in her home state, Chrisean had also revealed her decision to leave behind secular music and focus on what she calls “Godly music.”

She has also vowed to abstain from sex until marriage and has stopped smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

Though it’s unconfirmed whether or not Chrisean will require Blueface to adhere to the standards of her new life, it goes without saying that the West Coast rapper is in for a whirlwind change should she present the ultimatum to him upon his release from prison.