Chrisean Rock held her infant son while performing her new gospel single “Yahweh” at a Maryland church service.

Chrisean Rock took the stage at Faith City Central Church in Maryland on Sunday (March 30), cradling her infant son while debuting her gospel single “Yahweh” during a live worship service.

The emotional performance marked Rock’s first time singing the faith-based track in front of a congregation. She was joined by gospel vocalists Tim Bowman Jr. and Arissa Divyne as she sang about redemption, divine guidance and personal change.

Holding her baby, Chrisean Jesus Porter, in her arms, Rock delivered the song as a testimony of her spiritual rebirth.

After the service, the reality TV star and rapper shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

“Yahweh is dropping on all platforms Tuesday!” she wrote in the caption. “The official music video will be dropped soon as it’s finished. Thank you @kimberlyrossofficial for putting this all together! Thank you Jesus.”

Chrisean Rock On Her Spiritual Journey

After the performance, Rock joined the church’s pastor to discuss her evolving relationship with faith.

“You can still be gangsta and still follow God,” she said, addressing the crowd while reflecting on her past and present.

Rock has been vocal about her decision to leave behind secular music and focus on what she calls “Godly music.”

Her shift in direction follows a turbulent period that included a stint in jail last summer on drug-related charges.

In a September 2024 interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant, Rock opened up about her lifestyle changes since her release. She said she’s stopped smoking marijuana, quit drinking and has chosen to abstain from sex outside of marriage.

“I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” she explained. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world; you want the strength from the word of God.”

“Yahweh” is scheduled to be released on Tuesday (April 1).