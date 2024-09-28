Chrisean Rock Shuns Drinking, Drugs & Pre-Marital Sex: “I Been Done With All Of It” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock is opening up about her new lifestyle changes, revealing she’s ditched some of her past habits.

Chrisean Rock, who spent the summer behind bars on drug-related charges, is opening up about her future in one of her first interviews since her release.

During a recent interview with Pastor Jamal Bryant, the reality TV star revealed she’s ditched some of her past habits, including smoking weed and drinking alcohol. She also has no interest in having sex outside of marriage.

“I don’t have an appetite for confusing things,” Rock explained. “I been done with all of it for a very really long time. But again, we’re all helpless. So as much as we think we can do this on our own…you don’t want the strength from this world, you want the strength from the word of God.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Chrisean Rock recalled spending her first night in jail.

“I was calm and I was at peace. I didn’t cry, I knew I had to take care of my responsibilities and obligations with my legal and I just asked God for that place to be a spiritual hospital because I felt like I was dragging the Holy Spirit everywhere I went,” she said. “Doing the most, and the Holy Spirit was grieving and I didn’t have the strength to pull away from things, people, places and things.”

Chrisean Rock announced her upcoming reality series last week featuring herself and her baby son Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Titled God’s Plan, the Zeus Network show will give fans a personal look into her life with her son with rapper Blueface and journey through motherhood.