Chrisean Rock Announces New Zues Network Reality TV Show Starring Infant Son

Exciting news from Chrisean Rock! Learn about her upcoming reality series ‘God’s Plan’, featuring Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Chrisean Rock is back in the spotlight with a major announcement.

The controversial reality star and social media sensation took to Instagram to reveal her upcoming reality series, featuring herself and baby son Chrisean Jesus Porter. In an Instagram post she shared on Friday (September 20), Chrisean unveiled the flyer for her upcoming Zues network original series along with a brief message of excitement about the production.

“So Blessed & excited about my New Series, called ‘God’s Plan’ featuring Chrisean Jesus Porter and I,” Chrisean Rock wrote in the caption. “I’m also making a Special Guest Appearance on BADDIES MIDWEST, all coming soon to @thezeusnetwork!”

Female lyricist Akbar V commented on the post and congratulated Chrisean for embarking on her new enlightened path, writing simply, “Congratulations [heart eyes emoji] anointed.”

The new show, titled God’s Plan, will give fans an intimate look at Chrisean’s journey through motherhood and her life with her son, whom she shares with rapper Blueface. The announcement comes amid a whirlwind of headlines surrounding Chrisean and Blueface’s tumultuous relationship. Most notably, Chrisean recently made headlines when she chose to change the name of her child. Originally named after Blueface, the baby’s new name, Chrisean Jesus, reflects her decision to embrace a fresh start for herself and her son.

Chrisean’s life has been a rollercoaster in recent months. The “Baddies” star was recently released from jail in Craig County, Oklahoma, where she spent months on drug-related charges. Blueface, on the other hand, is also facing legal challenges of his own. The rapper was recently sentenced to four years in prison for a previous conviction.

While the two share a child, their public relationship has been rocky at best, with frequent arguments and legal disputes making headlines. Additionally, many fans have criticized Chrisean’s care for her child after multiple fan theories on social media have accused the “It’s A Vibe” rapper of concealing a concerning diagnosis of the baby.

