Eddie Murphy Reveals His One & Only Audition That Changed His Life Forever

Eddie Murphy said he only ever auditioned once in his life and it landed him Saturday Night Live at 19, launching a decades-long career in comedy and film.

In the Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, the comedy legend revealed that his entire five-decade career began with a single tryout.

“I had one audition in my whole life,” Eddie Murphy said. “I think I’m the only actor that could say that. I had one audition. It was for Saturday Night Live.“

That 1980 casting call changed everything.

At just 19, Eddie Murphy joined the cast of Saturday Night Live, launching a meteoric rise that would define ’80s comedy and beyond.

“When I was 19, I got Saturday Night Live, and things just started happening,” Murphy said. “I didn’t go through all of the stuff that a lot of actors, I didn’t go through auditions.”

After his breakout on SNL, Murphy quickly became a box office staple. He starred in 48 Hrs alongside Nick Nolte in 1982, followed by Trading Places in 1983 and Beverly Hills Cop in 1984.

Each role cemented his place as a leading man in Hollywood.

Most recently, Eddie Murphy returned to Saturday Night Live for its 50th anniversary special in February, reviving the sketch “Black Jeopardy” as former cast member Tracy Morgan.

He’s also reprising his role as Donkey in Shrek 5, which is slated for release next year.