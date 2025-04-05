BIA Says DDG’s Stream Got Her Canceled Over Claim Halle Bailey Blocked Previous Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG done got BIA cancelled! Well, at least that’s what she says.

DDG’s longtime friend and collaborator BIA isn’t happy with him due to the apparent backlash she’s faced following their recent stream together.

For those who may have missed it, this entire situation is the product of the week-long Twitch stream DDG hosted last month during which he collaborated with a number of artists. Dubbed the “Hit-A-Thon” stream, the seven day long broadcast captured electric studio sessions, which were collaborations between the Michigan-bred rapper and artists such as DaBaby, Wiz Khalifa, Shaboozey and more.

In particular, DDG’s stream featuring female rappers BIA and Lakeyah, became popular on social media and wound up producing multiple viral clips. Of the clips circulating, an exchange between BIA and DDG about a previously shelved collaboration grew a life of its own on social media after users speculated the “Moonwalking In Calabasas” rapper’s baby momma Halle Bailey was the topic of conversation.

“One thing about me, don’t ask me to get on the song if you’re gonna have a problem with how I…” BIA said before trailing off in the aforementioned clip.

When pressed by Lakeyah on whether or not he had a genuine problem with the guest verse BIA furnished him, the “Whole Lotta Money” rapper responded on his behalf without missing a beat.

“He loved the verse,” BIA said before adding, “He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship and the person at the time didn’t want him to put out a song with another girl.”

Though BIA didn’t mention Bailey by name, her rhetoric was damning enough to suggest that the Lil Mermaid actress was the one to blame.

“So, moral of the story, don’t let relationships get in the way of your creativity,” BIA said.

Days later, on or around April 1, DDG attempted to call BIA on stream to show off his new haircut, but to his surprise, she wasn’t interested.

“Hey I’m on stream, I just wanted to show you something real quick,” DDG said, to which BIA immediately replied, “No, I’m done with streams. No, no, no, no, no, no.”

When DDG questioned BIA what her issue was, she revealed she was in a “whole bunch of mess” seemingly alluding to the conversation they had on stream about the failed collab.

“Listen, I thought I had good vibes on the chat,” BIA said in part. “Thought we was having a great time. The stream was messy. I can’t say you was messy, but the stream got messy. Maybe I got a little messy. We all got a little messy, but it was with no malintent. And you have to clear things up better.”

BIA didn’t stop there, she insisted that DDG address the elephant in the room—though she once again tip-toed around naming names.

“I want you to tell the chat from the moment we were never ever speaking about who they say we’re speaking about,” BIA said.

While it appears as though BIA and DDG aren’t at odds with each other over the mix-up, she did mention that she now has “streaming PTSD” and will be reluctant to trust the audience again when considering making future appearances. This newly alleged pseudo scandal follows DDG calling out Bailey last month over his claims that she was keeping their son Halo away from him.

