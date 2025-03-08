DDG Claims Halle Bailey Refuses To Let Him See Their Son: “I Can’t Say One Word”

During a Friday night (March 7) livestream, the YouTube personality/rapper opened up about the former couple’s coparenting situation.

The relationship between DDG and Halle Bailey, who share a son named Halo together, appears to be in a rough spot. During a Friday night (March 7) livestream, the YouTube personality/rapper opened up about the former couple’s coparenting situation and suggested it’s essentially non-existent.

“It don’t have nothing to do with me working, by the way,” he said. “I’m not going to air out her business, but me and her has not been together for a long time. […] I just never got on the internet and said nothing.

“I’m really just coming on this m########### as just a dad that don’t know what to do at this point. I been dealing with this s### since he been born, damn near. I really feel like I’m a f###### nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me.”

He added elsewhere, “If I wanna come get my son I should be able to get my son… I can’t say one word because she tell me she’s the primary parent.”

Bailey abruptly announced a social media break following DDG’s comments and revealed she and Halo have been sick.

“Good morning, Snap,” she began. “I just wanted to come on here and tell you guys why I’m not posting. Me and Halo are very sick. We do not feel good at all. So, sorry I haven’t been posting snaps, but I’ve just been using all my energy to take care of my baby and myself.

“Any mommies have any tips for this cold? […] Any other tips would be welcome and needed. Love you guys.”

Halle Bailey became a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday morning, with many people slamming the father of her child. Comments like “the dumbest thing halle ever did was get herself involved with DDG” and “Cardi B, Keke Palmer and Halle Bailey is a prime example of stop getting pregnant by losers” started making the rounds, making it crystal clear how the majority of people feel about DDG.

Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship began in early 2022, with the couple first connecting through social media. Bailey, known for her role in The Little Mermaid, had been a fan of DDG’s work for years before they started dating. They went public with their romance in March 2022 and made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June of the same year.

Throughout their relationship, they appeared supportive of each other, attending numerous events together and expressing their love in interviews. They welcomed Halo in 2023 but split in October 2024.

“Dear friends and supporters after much reflection and heartfelt conversations Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote at the time. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path for both of us. I cherish the time we spent together and the love we’ve shared.

Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other as we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parent we cherish the bond we built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared as we navigate to transition we asked for your understanding and support.”

