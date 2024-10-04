DDG Reveals He & Halle Bailey Have Decided To Go Their “Separate Ways”

Find out the details about DDG and Halle Bailey’s breakup. DDG shares a heartfelt message about their mutual decision to end their relationship.

DDG and Halle Bailey have reportedly broken up.

In a post he shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday (October 3), the “Why/Arguments PT. 2” rapper announced that he and Bailey had mutually agreed to “separate ways” a lengthy heartfelt message. Though the announcement may have come as a surprise to some of his fans, the couple themselves apparently decided to separate.

“Dear friends and supporters after much reflection and heartfelt conversations Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways, DDG wrote in the post. “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path for both of us. I cherish the time we spent together and the love we’ve shared.”

The split was apparently an amicable one, considering DDG says he and Bailey still consider each other as “best friends” and will remain holding each other in high regard throughout the transition.

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” he wrote. “We are still best friends and adore each other as we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parent we cherish the bond we built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared as we navigate to transition we asked for your understanding and support. “

News of the couple’s official break up follows somewhat of a melodramatic uptick in their visibility in the public eye. In February 2023 DDG denied rumors he and Bailey were breaking up after Rubi Rose leaked alleged direct messages accusing the Michigan-bred artist of trying to hook up with her amid an argument with Bailey. Last September, Bailey seemingly affirmed her commitment to DDG in an interview with Cosmopolitan in which she spoke about how much their relationship meant to her.

“Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘Whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity,” Bailey said. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

While Halle Bailey hasn’t released a statement on their breakup as of time of publication, it appears as though she’s surrounded by loved ones during this difficult time. In a post she shared to her Instagram story hours before DDG shared his announcement, Bailey shared a tribute to her baby brother along with images of her and her family celebrating his 19th birthday.

Check out DDG’s original post above.