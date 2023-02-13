DDG Responds To Rubi Rose Leaking DMs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two exes exchanged a few post-and-delete tweets.

Model/rapper Rubi Rose inserted herself into the relationship saga involving Halle Bailey and Darryl “DDG” Granberry. Over the weekend, Rose publicly addressed her former boyfriend supposedly splitting up with Bailey.

There were rumors that Halle Bailey and DDG called it quits after Granberry seemingly unfollowed the Chloe x Halle singer on Instagram. Then Rubi Rose shared alleged direct messages from DDG.

Rose posted a supposed screenshot of her Twitter DMs from last Tuesday where DDG asked if she was still in Los Angeles. The For the Streets mixtape creator captioned the tweet, “This is why I’m single.”

This is why im single pic.twitter.com/4MnYK2pqfO — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 12, 2023

DDG fired back at his ex-girlfriend in a series of now-deleted tweets. He suggested Rubi Rose’s actions were her attempt to remain relevant. The two 2021 XXL Freshmen Class members exchanged several insults online.

Halle Bailey appeared to address the situation as well. The star of the upcoming The Little Mermaid movie tweeted, “The devil is working. ♥️Lol. Please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party. 💕✨Stay blessed everyone.”

DDG quote-tweeted Bailey’s cryptic message. The YouTuber/musician wrote in another now-deleted tweet, “Can y’all let my meat go now? Rubi is a weirdo. She [has] been hating on my relationship for years.”