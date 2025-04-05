Kid Capri Claims He Wasn’t Paid For Vocal Sample In Martin Lawrence’s TV Show’s Theme Song

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Kid Capri says he is considering legal action.

Hip-Hop legend Kid Capri dropped a bombshell about one of the most beloved sitcoms of the ’90s while airing out his grievance with the celebrity comedian who created it.

During his recent appearance on the BagFuel podcast, the legendary DJ and producer revealed that his voice was sampled without permission for the iconic theme song of the classic TV series “Martin” starring Martin Lawrence. After decades of silence, Kid Capri broke down how the messy situation materialized during the hour-plus long episode.

“They took my voice from Def Comedy Jam, sampled it, put it on the Martin show,” Capri declared. “Never got no permission from me. Never asked for my rights, nothing.”

According to Capri, the unauthorized sample is the prominent “Martin” chant that opens every episode of the show. And while the series has aired on multiple different networks throughout the last 30 years, Capri alleges he has never seen a dime from it.

“If it was a money thing for me, I would have been like, ‘Yo, where’s my bread?’ Right? I ain’t never did that,” he explained.

However, his frustration boiled over after the Martin reunion special aired. Actress Tisha Campbell, who played Gina on the show, appeared on Fox Soul and speculated about the chant’s origins. What made matters worse was Lawrence himself doubling down on the confusion during the reunion.

“Martin went on the show and said, ‘Yo, that was a kid that such and such and such.’” he said.

Capri claims that was the moment he became furious. “You go on your f***ing show and say it ain’t me?” he said. “Now they got an issue.”

Despite his anger, Capri double down on the ideal that his frustration isn’t just about money—it’s about respect.

“They’re rewriting history in real time,” he fumed. “It’s not just about not giving me credit. Now you saying it’s somebody else that did it.”

He believes the reason behind the snub is simple: “He must have thought that Kid Capri wasn’t going to last all these years.”

The DJ is considering legal action, believing that it may be the only way to resolve the dispute.

“Paperwork can solve that,” he said. “That’s what lawyers do.” Capri also pointed out that blame doesn’t lie solely with Martin Lawrence, but also with the companies responsible for producing and distributing the show.

Martin originally aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997, quickly becoming one of the most celebrated sitcoms of its era. The show consistently ranked among the highest-rated sitcoms on television, drawing millions of viewers each week. Over its five-season run, Martin received numerous nominations and accolades, including NAACP Image Awards and a cult following that persists to this day. Now, with Kid Capri’s claims shaking up the legacy of the show’s iconic theme song, the truth behind Martin’s legendary intro may finally come to light.