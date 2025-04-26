Stephen A. Smith Says He Wasn’t Scared Of LeBron James—Suggests FBI & Police Alliance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith lowkey just said he could’ve had his homies, aka the feds, take care of LeBron James.

Stephen A. Smith has made it clear that he was not afraid of LeBron James during their recent tense confrontation, referencing the extensive support he has keeping him safe.

The veteran broadcast journalist explained why he wasn’t at all worried about what could happen when James approached him mid-game last month during a quirky new interview with Speedy Morman. More specifically, ESPN’s loudest and proudest personality made some eyebrow-raising claims about why he doesn’t fear LBJ, namely of which include a not-so-subtle flex that the watchdog agencies track his every move because he’s too valuable to walk these streets unguarded.

When asked by Speedy what would’ve happened if he’d actually swung on James during their tense moment earlier this year, Stephen A. didn’t blink.

“I know a lot of people think that, and I really didn’t want to talk about it because I don’t want to talk about him [LeBron James], but the bottom line is this—people can say I’d get my ass kicked, all right, go ahead,” Stephen A. Smith said in part.

But then came the real heat. According to Smith, not only does he roll deep with a 330-pound bodyguard, but he’s got some serious federal eyes watching out for him.

“Everywhere I go, ESPN knows, local police, FBI, everything,” he claimed. “He’s just with me, but I’m always guarded because I’m an investment.”

Not only does the First Take star say he’s protected at all times, but he suggests the powers that be require that protection due to how much money he rakes in for multiple corporations

“I make a lot of money for the mouse,” he boasted, referring to the Disney parent company that owns ESPN.

The sports commentator didn’t stop there, brushing off any notions that he was bluffing about holding his own in a potential brawl with anyone, including LBJ.

“If somebody walked up to you and hit you, you’re going to do nothing? No, you gotta defend yourself,” he said firmly. “That’s all I’m trying to say.”

As for whether he could actually scrap, Smith offered a nod to that infamous, dusty old clip floating around online.

“You saw that sorry ass video from a decade ago with two torn rotator cuffs,” he said. “If people want to think that’s how I throw hands, it’s okay.”

As for LeBron himself, he’s long made it apparent that he doesn’t view Smith as a threat and even trolled him by posting the aforementioned clip on Instagram on March 26.