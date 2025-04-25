Rapsody Could Be In “Snowfall” Spin-Off If Actress Gail Bean Has Her Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapsody and Snowfall star Gail Bean teased a possible on-screen link-up, following Rapsody’s Grammy win and Gail’s fan-favorite role as Wanda Bell.

We are getting some leftover Dreamville Festival content and it is giving us some good rumors! One of our favorite moments was a cool chat between Grammy-winning rapper Rapsody and actress Gail Bean. We know Gail from a lot of things, but she became an icon through her role as Wanda Bell on FX’s Snowfall. The duo caught up with Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and they had a lot of laughs and fun that gave us some solid rumors.

Rapsody recently won her first Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the track “3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu. The song is a standout from her fourth studio album Please Don’t Cry. It’s a win for Rapsody’s career and Hip-Hop.

Then there’s Gail Bean, who’s captivated audiences with her portrayal of Wanda Bell in Snowfall. Starting as a young woman entangled in the drug scene of 1980s Los Angeles, Wanda’s character arc has been one of redemption and resilience. I love it.

A Potential Collaboration in the Works?

During their conversation with Jigsaw, Bean hinted at the possibility of Rapsody joining the upcoming Snowfall spin-off. “In the new season, you’re gonna see music,” Bean teased. “So maybe we can get a Grammy Award-winning, beautiful, amazing Black woman to come play a character.”​ Say less!

You gotta see the video to see Rapsody, Gail and Jigsaw create a new song on the spot about her getting her SAG card. “She gonna get that SAG card!” Bean yelled. You gotta see how how she gives love to Rap! And vice-versa The camaraderie between Rapsody and Bean was palpable. “Gail inspires me every time,” Rapsody said.

Here is a transcript!

Jigsaw: AllHipHop is here with two legends—one Hollywood, one not quite Hollywood, but since you got a Grammy, we putting you in Hollywood too!

Gail Bean: [Laughs] Rapsody!

Rapsody: Speak life!

Jigsaw: Speak life, that’s a fact! First off—how y’all doing? We’re out here at Dreamville. The sun gave us some grace today, some mercy. Y’all good?

Rapsody: I didn’t get out here till 5:30. I knew what was up.

Gail: I’ve been out here for a minute, but I ain’t gonna lie—seeing Rapsody brightened my day.

Refreshed my armpits—I’m feeling good!

Jigsaw: Refreshed your armpits!

Rapsody: Yeah, I got up and hovered by! (Rap was on crutches.)

Gail: You made my day too!

Jigsaw: Gail, I gotta ask—you’ve got a Snowfall spin-off coming. I’m excited.

I loved your character’s arc. Can you tell us a little bit about the new season?

Gail: In the new season, you’re gonna see music—so hopefully, we can bring in someone special.

You know what? There is music. So maybe we can get a Grammy Award-winning, beautiful, amazing Black woman to come play a character. I think me and her, side-by-side, would be fire. There are some real icons and legends from the ’90s LA music scene—especially powerhouse women—and we could both represent that.

You’re gonna see gangs, the ’90s, LA culture—it’s deep. That era is my favorite. The story is beautiful. I can’t say too much… but I said enough!

Jigsaw: And Rap’s already got the beanie on—she’s ready. Fit, fly, official!

Rapsody: Gail inspires me. Every time.

Jigsaw: That’s beautiful.

Gail: Yes! If you haven’t streamed Rapsody’s latest album, go stream it right now!

Let us know your favorite track, drop lyrics on Twitter, IG, TikTok—run it up.

Jigsaw: We didn’t even catch you on the red carpet at the Grammys. You were in full zone.

Rapsody: Man, my feet were hurting!

Gail: Should’ve caught her after she won!

Rapsody: But I’m catching y’all here—and this is perfect.

Jigsaw: When the show hits, we streaming it. All the streams! You heard it here first: Gail Bean and Rapsody in the Snowfall spin-off!

Rapsody: Whole SAG card!

Gail: She gonna get that SAG card!

Rapsody: SAG chick!