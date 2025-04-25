The Internet Is A Terrible Place— Shannon Sharpe & Will Smith Suffer For It

Shannon Sharpe and Will Smith are the latest in a series of “the internet is undefeated” posts.

Oh man, the internet is a horrible place. I have to admit, I lurk in some of the darkest corners online. And while I’m there, I see some wild things—like, truly terrible. I don’t even know how I come across them, but somehow, they show up. Sometimes they’re rooted in reality and other times..not at all.

Take this Shannon Sharpe situation. My guy might lose his ESPN job and a possible $100 million deal because of a YT Only Fans woman. People are calling him “Unc,” but at this point, he might be “Gramps” in real life. I can’t say exactly what happened, but this whole thing feels like a finesse. I’m not sure he’s out here “taking it.” It looks like they had some kind of weird “thing” going on that’s sketchy to us regular folks—but probably feels normal to them.

What’s definitely not normal is that she was 19 when they met, and he was 54. She’s now 20, and he’s 56. That’s… strange. But she’s allegedly an “OF model,” which puts some of it into perspective. With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, it kind of starts to make more sense.

I say all that to say—look what the internet did with this mess. AB put a battery in this one.

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1915171552942756300

They made one of those weird AI dolls of Shannon Sharpe and his accuser bae. That’s wild. Disrespectful? Maybe. Funny? Also maybe. But one thing’s for sure: y’all can’t have anything without misusing it.

Now here’s part two of why the internet is a terrible place—what did Will Smith do to deserve this? Last time I checked, Big Will was that guy—someone we could count on to rep the culture in Hollywood. He’s given us movie after movie, hit after hit. One flop and y’all lose your minds. Just look at this below.

https://twitter.com/EemTriplin/status/1915236089431773193

Whoever posted this clip didn’t even care about the context. They just ran with it and slandered our “Prince” of Hip-Hop. But here’s the thing: this is actually from a video Will posted earlier this year.

https://youtu.be/IJFEXjiymDA?si=GUb0wAue1G4VHnRH

Makes a bit more sense now, right? The original poster tried to clean it up and show some love afterward, but I feel like the damage is already done. SAD!

-illseed out