Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Reunite All Members For First Song In 15 Years

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunited for the first time in 15 years with all five members on their new single “Aww S###,” released on April 25.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has officially reunited with the release of “Aww S###,” their first track featuring all five original members in nearly 15 years and the lead single from their upcoming album.

The song, released on April 25, brings Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone and Flesh-N-Bone back together on one record for the first time since 2010’s Uni5: The World’s Enemy.

Their signature blend of rapid-fire lyricism and melodic hooks rides a haunting, stripped-down beat that nods to their classic sound while pushing forward.

“Aww S###” arrives after a wild story involving the group surfaced earlier this month after a scammer posing as their manager derailed a scheduled late-night TV appearance on John Mulaney’s show “Everybody’s Live.”

Despite that hiccup, the group has delivered what fans have waited over a decade to hear: all five voices on one track. Last month, Krayzie Bone told AllHipHop the group’s chemistry is still firmly intact.

“The vibe was great,” Krayzie tells AllHipHop. “We just picked up where we left off. Everything was smooth and we were working really fast. We knocked out like four or five songs. It was a wonderful thing,” Krayzie Bone told AllHipHop.

The reunion also sets the stage for a full-length album featuring the entire lineup, a rarity since the group’s early days.

Over the past 15 years, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony projects have often been incomplete. Krayz_ie and Wish Bone were missing from 2013’s The Art of War: World War III,_ while 2017’s New Waves only included Krayzie and Bizzy.

Internal tensions and personal struggles have long complicated the group’s dynamic.

Bizzy Bone has taken breaks from the group over money and management disputes, while Flesh-N-Bone’s time behind bars in the early 2000s kept him from recording and touring.

Public disagreements and no-shows have also plagued past tours and promotions.

Still, the group has remained active in various forms, performing and recording in different combinations. But “Aww S###” marks the first time since 2010 that all five members have been in sync on a single track.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will support the release with summer performances, including major festival appearances.

Listen to the new song by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony below: