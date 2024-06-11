Blueface’s Parents In Heated Row Over Babysitting As Chrisean Rock Hauled To Jail 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface’s mom and dad hurled insults at each other as they argued over who should take Chrisean Rock Jr. following his mother’s arrest.

Blueface’s mother and father got into a heated argument over who would take their grandson after Chrisean Rock was dramatically arrested at a Los Angeles County court.

All parties had shown up to court for a hearing, with the reality TV star bringing her baby Chrisean Rock Jr. After arresting Rock on a felony fugitive warrant, authorities reportedly temporarily took charge of the little boy.

However, Blueface’s parents, Karlissa Saffold and Johnathan Michael Porter Sr., were captured fighting over who would look after the child, with neither wanting to assume responsibility.

Saffold urged Porter Sr. to take the child, but he insisted he was not a babysitter. Although he supported Rock while living at Blueface’s home, Porter Sr. said he was following Rock’s orders that her friend Marsh look after his grandson.

The pair began throwing insults as they continued to argue over the baby. “Your mama ugly, b####,” Saffold said as Porter. Sr accused her of putting on a show for the cameras.

Later, Safford confirmed March is taking care of Chrisean Rock Jr.

Meanwhile, Blueface’s manager, Wack 100, claimed he repeatedly warned Chrisean Rock not to go to the hearing with outstanding warrants. However, according to Wack, Rock assumed he was only trying to discourage her from attending.

“I TOLD HER 10 TIMES,” he wrote on Instagram. “SHE SAID WACK U JUST DONT WANT ME AT COURT ! NAW I DONT WANT U GOJNG TO JAIL…. SMH HARD HEWD MAKES A SOFT A$$.”

Chrisean Rock had a warrant out for her for arrest in Oklahoma. She also faces an additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon.