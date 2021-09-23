Blxst Re-Signs Worldwide Partnership Deal With Red Bull Records

Matthew “Blxst” Burdette is extending his business relationship with Red Bull Records. The company will release Blxst’s upcoming full-length studio album which is set to drop in 2022.

“Blxst has established himself as a groundbreaking international artist through his visionary sound and an unrivaled dedication to his craft, and we look forward to amplifying this next chapter of his career alongside Evgle,” says Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records’ Managing Director.

Hammer continues, “Our SVP / Head of A&R, Kenny Salcido, and our VP of A&R, Charles Burks III, were passionately involved in the project from the beginning, and have been instrumental in the continuation of this partnership.”

The deal also includes a joint venture between Red Bull Records and Evgle LLC. Blxst founded the Evgle independent music label in 2018. Red Bull Records and Evgle will work together to sign new artists.

“Everything we’re building at Evgle centers around innovation, family, and community. As I enter the next phase of my career as an artist and business owner, I’m excited to continue our partnership with Red Bull Records, a company that has supported my vision,” states Blxst.

“We wanted this innovative partnership to set a precedent for the next batch of Black artists to find a partner that supports their vision not just creatively but from a business perspective as well,” adds attorney/partner for Blxst and Evgle, Karl Fowlkes, Esq. “With this deal in place, the pieces are there for Blxst and Evgle to make a championship run.”

2021 was a huge year for Blxst. XXL selected the rapper/singer as one of the magazine’s Freshman Class members. Additionally, Blxst earned a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best New Hip Hop Artist. He is competing in that category against Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, and Yung Bleu.

Blxst put out 2020’s No Love Lost EP and 2021’s Just for Clarity EP via Red Bull Records/Evgle LLC. The No Love Lost single “Gang Slide” served as the main theme for Issa Rae’s reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles on HBO Max.

In addition, Blxst’s discography contains the Sixtape collaborative projects with Los Angeles-based rapper Bino Rideaux. Listeners can also hear Blxst’s contributions to songs by Nas, E-40, YG, and Mozzy.