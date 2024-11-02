BMAC’s “It’s Your Fight…Vote!” Bus Rolls Through Georgia To Get People To The Polls

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Black Music Action Coalition has also hosted raw and meaningful conversations along the way, highlighting key issues plaguing the U.S.

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has been busy in Georgia ahead of what is a pivotal election for the United States. In an effort to get people to the polls, the advocacy organization put empowerment messages on a custom BMAC “It’s Your Fight…VOTE” bus that is making stops across Georgia to pick up voters and take them to the polls while encouraging a voting plan and early voting.

BMAC has also hosted raw and meaningful conversations along the way, highlighting key issues plaguing the U.S.

In line with a mission to use the power of music to create systemic change, the BMAC “It’s Your Fight… VOTE” bus used the power of lyrics from music legends like James Brown, Queen Latifah, Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy and Beyoncé, among others. The BMAC Voter bus also features a vintage poster with an image of Muhammad Ali along with the slogan: “It’s Your Fight, Vote.”

“BMAC is steadfast in our commitment to use the power of our voice to make positive, long lasting change,” BMAC CEO/President Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said. “We chose the words of Artists who have moved the needle through music to adorn our bus and the image of the great truth teller, Muhammad Ali, to be the face of our bus as it moves through Georgia, fueled by the power of voters…It’s Our Fight…VOTE.”

BMAC will join recording artist Omeretta on Election Day (November 5) as the BMAC bus continues to take people to the polls in the Zone 3 area of Atlanta.

Each initiative build on BMAC’s events that use the power of music to shine a light on the truth, as well as legislative efforts that work towards long-lasting policy change around social and racial justice. Recent efforts include the annual BMAC Gala ,which brought together music and activism to honor LL COOL J, USHER, BET, Live Nation and Ivy McGregor.

Read more about BMAC here.