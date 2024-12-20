President Biden Grants Terry “Southwest T” Flenory & 1,500 Others Granted Clemency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Joe Biden is not leaving office without making a little more history.

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals who were released from federal prison and placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included Terry Flenory, also known as BMF co-founder Southwest T.

This sweeping, historic move marks the largest single-day clemency action in modern U.S. history, surpassing the record set by President Barack Obama in 2017. Flenory’s history as the co-founder of the notorious Black Mafia Family (BMF) is deeply intertwined with Hip-Hop.

Flenory was serving a 30-year sentence for his role as drug trafficking mogul when he was released to home confinement in May 2020. He was exposed to health risks posed by the pandemic.

Biden’s commutation formally reduces his sentence, giving Flenory a second chance at life. He’ll no longer be restricted by the criminal justice system.

Terry Flenory and his older brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, founded the Black Mafia Family in Detroit during the late 1980s. Their illicit drug operation quickly grew into a nationwide drug empire. At its height, the BMF was reportedly responsible for moving millions of dollars annually in drug money.

Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Pacman Jones, Roccett and others in Hip-Hop were associated or members of BMF. BMF affiliates had a luxurious lifestyle, complete with exotic cars, diamond-studded jewelry, and designer wardrobes. They made history.

Flenory’s original 30-year sentence was handed down in 2008 after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering, and other charges. He was then scheduled for release in 2038. His situation changed in 2020 when he was placed under home confinement due to the pandemic.

Biden’s clemency action not only commuted the sentences of individuals like Flenory but also granted full pardons to 39 people convicted of nonviolent offenses. This move underscores the president’s commitment to addressing systemic issues in sentencing and incarceration.

While Flenory’s release is being celebrated by some, but also criticized by others. Nevertheless, President Biden’s unprecedented clemency action is generally being hailed as a transformative moment, addressing the realities of mass incarceration.

The rate of incarceration in the United States significantly exceeds that of other first-world nations. Here’s a breakdown based on recent statistics (as of 2023). The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate among first-world countries, with over 2 million people in prisons and jails.

The United States’ high incarceration rate can be attributed to several key factors that distinguish its criminal justice system from those of other developed nations.

Lengthy sentences, particularly for nonviolent and drug-related offenses, contribute significantly to the disparity. Mandatory minimum sentencing laws exacerbate the issue by enforcing rigid penalties, regardless of individual circumstances. The existence of privatized prisons further incentivizes high incarceration levels, as these facilities profit from maintaining a steady prison population.

Systemic racial disparities also play a major role, with African American and Latino communities disproportionately represented in prisons due to inequities in policing, prosecution, and sentencing.

Finally, unlike many countries that focus on rehabilitation and reintegration, the U.S. has historically emphasized punishment, leading to a system that prioritizes incarceration over reform.