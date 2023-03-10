‘BMF’ Fans Mock Yung Miami & Lose It Over Meech’s Meat Scene

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami’s acting and Lil Meech’s explicit scene had ‘BMF’ fans buzzing on social media.

BMF viewers couldn’t stop talking about Yung Miami and Lil Meech for very different reasons on Friday (March 10).

Fans derided Yung Miami’s acting in an emotional scene featured in the latest episode of BMF. The City Girls member didn’t seem thrilled with the criticism, reacting to the negativity on Twitter.

“The more they hate the more opportunities come!!” she wrote. “It’s only the beginning for me!”

A few hours later, Yung Miami expressed more frustration based on the fan response. Social media was filled with users laughing at her performance in BMF, which appeared to bother the Quality Control Music artist.

“If I’m crying why y’all laughing???” she asked on Twitter. “Y’all play [too] much.”

The new BMF episode also shocked viewers with a sex scene involving series star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Fans joked that “Lil Meech” wasn’t an appropriate nickname after seeing a shot of his penis on the show. Twitter users noted it might’ve been a prosthetic, but others remained enthralled with the scene.

BMF’s second season is available to stream on Starz.

Check out some of the reactions to Yung Miami and Lil Meech below.

Yung Miami better thank God for colorism and “pretty privilege”, because talented she is NOT!



There are too many great actors for y’all to be hiring the likes of Caresha and LaLa!! #BMF pic.twitter.com/D61heR5v3Q — KimberlySamone (@KimSamone32) March 10, 2023

Caresha’s acting gave tubi. — TheGirl🧚🏽 (@ThatsHerrr) March 10, 2023

He definitely Big Meech 🍆🍆



But why she didn’t suck that nut out the condom with a straw? #bmf pic.twitter.com/bRIa3ahZCw — Supreme’s Tea. (@iamsupremetingz) March 10, 2023

I— DEMETRIUS 😩 YALL EXCUSE MEEEEEEEEEE BIG MEECH IS RIGHT HOOOOO LAWDDDDDD!!!!! I TOO WANNA BE A DANCER! #BMF #BlackMafiaFridays #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/QGmoKx1QmG — ✨𝐌𝐢 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐫✨ (@ITgirl_Char) March 10, 2023