Yung Miami Responds To Backlash For Saying She Enjoys Golden Showers

Trina was the most recent guest on Caresha’s highly-publicized podcast.

The BET Hip Hop Awards named Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee’s Caresha Please as a co-winner in last year’s Best Hip Hop Platform category. Caresha Please kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking installment.

Following her headline-generating interview with G Herbo in December 2022, Yung Miami booked veteran rapper Trina for the new January 19-dated episode. However, Miami became a trending topic afterward.

The latest Caresha Please included Yung Miami and Trina playing Resha Roulette which required the two stars to answer personal questions about themselves. The City Girl member discussed a specific sex act during the explicit drinking game.

“It says take a shot if you like golden showers. I do,” admitted Yung Miami on the show. The City Girls member also added, “I just like it. I don’t know, it just does something to me.”

Miami’s admission of enjoying p-play gained the attention of many social media users. People online then began criticizing Caresha and cracking urine jokes at her expense. The podcast host addressed the negative reactions on Twitter.

“Y’all know [I don’t give a f###]!” tweeted Yung Miami overnight. Plus, the “Act Up” hitmaker posted, “Resha Roulette ain’t for the weak 🫣.” The Trina edition of Caresha Please collected over 430,000 YouTube views in under 10 hours.

Y'all know Idgaf! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) January 20, 2023