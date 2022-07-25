Bobby Shmurda Announces Release Date For First Post-Prison EP ‘Bodboy’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the project’s tracklist and cover art.

Brooklyn-raised rhymer Bobby Shmurda is no longer under the Epic Records umbrella. Shmurda is now ready to release a musical body of work as an independent artist.

Sixteen months after Bobby Shmurda left prison, the 27-year-old rapper announces the release date for Bodboy. The 9-track EP will come out on August 5 via Shmurda’s GS9 label in partnership with ONErpm.

Bobby Shmurda saw his music career halted in 2014 after New York prosecutors indicted him on various crimes, including murder and drug dealing. The man born Ackquille Pollard eventually pled guilty to conspiracy and weapons charges.

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge sentenced Pollard to seven years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. Quavo of the Migos and other members of the Hip Hop community helped celebrate Bobby Shmurda coming home in February 2021.

Since exiting the Clinton Correctional Facility last year, Shmurda dropped songs such as “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” and “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel. He also showed up on “Tata (Remix)” by Eladio Carrión.

Bobby Shmurda Is Back As A Hoochie Daddy

Bobby Shmurda recently presented the official music video for his “Hoochie Daddy” single. The modern-day take on 2 Live Crew’s “Hoochie Mama” from the Friday movie soundtrack in 1995 will live on Smurda’s Bodboy.

2014’s “Hot N*gga” is the biggest hit of Bobby Shmurda’s career. The Jahlil Beats-produced track earned Shmurda a 5x-Platinum plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America on the day of his release from prison.

“Hot N*gga” peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s home project, Shmurda She Wrote, is a Gold-certified EP. Shmurda also has RIAA Awards for “Bobby B####” (Platinum) and Rowdy Rebel’s “Computers” (Gold).

Fellow GS9 crew member Rowdy Rebel will appear on Bobby Shmurda’s Bodboy EP. Nigerian-American rapper Fat Tony is also listed as a guest feature for the upcoming project. Check out the Bodboy tracklist and cover art below.

Bodboy Tracklist

1. “Gorilla”

2. “From The Slums”

3. “Hoochie Daddy”

4. “Whole Brick”

5. “No Sense”

6. “Glock Inside” featuring Fat Tony

7. “RSN”

8. “BodMon”

9. “On God” featuring Rowdy Rebel