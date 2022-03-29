Bobby Shmurda Freed From Epic Records Contract

When Bobby Shmurda got arrested in 2014 for various charges, there were some people who believed Epic Records was not doing enough to help the then-20-year-old rapper. Even Shmurda (born Ackquille Pollard) expressed frustration over the label not supporting him during his legal troubles.

“It’s not like a social worker. They’re not here to worry about what happens in your private life. Those are the choices you make in your private life,” stated Epic Records executive Sha Money XL about the corporation not bailing out Bobby Shmurda in 2015.

That same year, the Epic Chairman/CEO at the time addressed individuals who were criticizing his company’s lack of backing for Shmurda. L.A. Reid said, “It made me feel like people don’t know anything about my business. It’s really not their business. That’s the truth about it.”

Bobby Smurda finally exited the Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23, 2021. By late 2021, Shmurda publicly complained about Epic not allowing him to release music more regularly. He told his fans, “Go ask them [m############] since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

Fast forward to March 2022, Bobby Shmurda has announced he is no longer under contract with Epic Records. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native took to Instagram to inform his 5.6 million followers of the news.

“To all Shmurda fans aka the Shmurdas… I just signed my release papers,” posted Bobby Shmurda on his Instagram Story. He added, “I can’t wait to drop [new music]. S/O my n#### @trulife.”

While it seems Bobby Shmurda is free from Epic Records, the GS9 representative is still associated with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Shmurda signed to the New York City-based management agency in 2021.

Bobby Shmurda is best known for 2014’s 5x-Platinum single “Hot N*gga” single. That Top 10 hit preceded other songs such as “Bobby B*tch,” “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle),” and “Shmoney” featuring Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.

Shmurda also released the Gold-certified Shmurda She Wrote EP via Epic Records in 2014. His discography includes the Shmoney Shmurda and Shmurdaville mixtapes as well. He also appeared as a feature on tracks by Rowdy Rebel, Migos, Uncle Murda, 6ix9ine, and more.