Bobby Shmurda Claims He’s Not In Charge Of When His Music Drops

Since his release from prison in February, Bobby Shmurda let loose tracks such as “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” and “Splash.” However, some of his fans are still expecting even more music from the Brooklynite.

So why hasn’t Bobby Shmurda dropped additional songs or a full-length project over the last ten months? The “Hot N####” hitmaker took to social media to offer an explanation for the lack of content.

“I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27. And honestly, [I don’t know] when s### [is] dropping so don’t ask me s###. Go ask them [m############] since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!” posted Shmurda on Instagram.

That post has since been deleted from Bobby Shmurda’s IG page. It is not clear exactly who the GS9 representative was referring to as “them [m############],” but he is currently in a deal with Sony Music Entertainment’s Epic Records. He is also managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency.

Bobby Shmurda released his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, in 2014 via Epic. While he does have mixtapes in his catalog, Shmurda has yet to present a studio album. The Brooklyn Drill pioneer did tease that a joint Shmigos project with Atlanta rap group Migos was in the works.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” said Bobby Shmurda back in July. “We got that Shmurda s### coming out. We got the Shmigos s### coming out. We got so much s### coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.