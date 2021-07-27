Bobby Shmurda Says ‘Shmigos’ Project With Migos Is On The Way

Is the New Yorker finally set to drop a joint effort with the southern rap group?

Back in February, Ackquille “Bobby Shmurda” Pollard was finally released from prison after serving nearly seven years. Migos member Quavious “Quavo” Marshall helped the Brooklyn-bred rapper make it home from New York State’s Clinton Correctional Facility.

“He had this dream: a jet, flooded out with his gang, his family, a couple [women] for him. It’s like his birthday today. Whatever he wants to do, we’re doing it,” said Quavo earlier this year.

The Atlanta-based rap star added, “Every time [Shmurda] called my phone, I picked up… Him and Rowdy [Rebel] would call, and whatever they needed, I was there for them.”

Bobby Shmurda, now a free man, made an appearance on Showtime’s Desus & Mero late-night talk show. The interview included the “Hot N####” hitmaker speaking about the long-delayed Shmigos joint project with Migos.

“We got all types of different music coming out,” Bobby Shmurda told Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. “We got that Shmurda s### coming out. We got the Shmigos s### coming out. We got so much s### coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.

Before being locked up for conspiracy and weapons possession charges, Bobby Shmurda dropped the Shmurda She Wrote EP via Epic Records in 2014. The 5-track project has since been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Last month, Bobby Shmurda provided free meals and haircuts for underprivileged families in Brooklyn’s The Win Shelter as part of a special Father’s Day charity event. The 26-year-old New Yorker also showed up at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival over the weekend. Plus, he is a scheduled performer for Jay-Z’s 2021 Made In America festival in Philadelphia.