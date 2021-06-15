Lil Baby To Headline Jay-Z’s 2021 Made In America Festival

According to his previous statements, Lil Baby looks to Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter as a prototype of what he hopes to accomplish in the entertainment industry. Jay-Z has now tapped Lil Baby to close out his Made In America concert this year.

In March, Lil Baby said, “I’m really not that fond of meeting other celebrities, but Jay-Z is a guy who I look up to, and look up to the way he moves and the things that he’s done. I see myself following in his footsteps.”

Lil Baby will be headlining the Roc Nation-produced Made In America this Labor Day Weekend. Pop superstar Justin Bieber is also set to top the bill for the Philadelphia-based event scheduled for Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

The 2021 Made In America lineup also features Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Made In America is making its return this year after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s 2-day festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. Plus, a portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance.

“We are thrilled to announce Made In America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” stated Jay-Z in a May press release.

The Roc Nation founder added, “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Lil Baby will hit the stage at Made In America following the May 2021 release of the Atlanta rapper and Lil Durk’s chart-topping Voice of the Heroes collaborative album. Additionally, Baby is coming off the success of his 2020 solo studio LP, My Turn, which earned 3x-Platinum certification and was named RIAA’s Top Album For 2020.