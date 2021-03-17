Lil Baby Talks Wanting To Follow In Jay-Z’s Footsteps

(AllHipHop News)
This has been a monumental week for Lil Baby. Not only did he earn the highest-charting single on the Hot 100 chart for his career as a guest on Drake’s “Wants and Needs” (#2), the Atlanta native also had one of the most-talked-about segments at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Lil Baby tapped Run The Jewels emcee Killer Mike and social justice activist Tamika Mallory for his “The Bigger Picture” performance in Los Angeles. While he did not win a golden gramophone, Baby did celebrate getting the chance to connect with a Hip Hop legend.
“I met Jay-Z [raising hands emoji]. He let the security walk with [Beyoncé] and he walked by [himself]. Boss Shìt [crossed fingers emoji],” tweeted Lil Baby on Sunday night. That post has collected more than 181,000 likes on Twitter.
During an interview with Billboard, Lil Baby spoke about his appreciation for the billionaire mogul. He told the publication, “I’m really not that fond of meeting other celebrities, but Jay-Z is a guy who I look up to, and look up to the way he moves and the things that he’s done. I see myself following in his footsteps.”
The 63rd Annual Grammy night also saw Jay-Z and his family achieve historic milestones. The Roc Nation boss took home his 23rd Grammy, the most in history for a Hip Hop artist. Jay’s wife, Beyoncé, won her 28th Grammy.
Queen Bey is now the most decorated performing artist and female artist of all-time at the Grammys award show. Jay and Beyoncé’s 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, won her first Grammy as well.
With Jay-Z as inspiration, Lil Baby is currently on the path to possibly becoming one of the most accomplished rappers of his generation. His second studio album, My Turn, received both critical acclaim and commerical success.
My Turn has been certified 3x-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and was named the organization’s Top Album of 2020. Additionally, Lil Baby was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. He was also Vevo’s “Most Watched Artist Of 2020” in the United States.