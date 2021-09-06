Bobby Shmurda Confronts Fan Who Threw Water Bottle at Him.

Bobby Shmurda got into a confrontation at “Made in America Festival” this weekend and had to be carried away by his entourage.

Bobby Shmurda was caught on video on Saturday at the “Made in America Festival” in Philly where he was appearing. He wasn’t due to perform until the following day but was in attendance to check out Meg Thee Stallion’s set. Out of nowhere, a fan hurled a water bottle in his direction, and it landed on Shmurda.

TMZ captured the incident on video, showing Bobby rushing towards a barricade, attempting to jump over it into the crowd. He is detained by members of his camp before he can get over. In the meantime, chaos ensues and the surrounding people are pushed out of the way. Thankfully, Bobby, who is on parole, was removed from the scene with the quickness by his entourage before things could go any further.

Bobby, who recently signed a new management deal with Roc Nation just dropped the video for his new track “No Time For Sleep (Freestyle).” The song is the first official release from the rapper since his release from prison back in February after seven years. In 2016 he had been sentenced to seven years in prison in a plea deal that he said he’d been “forced” into after a 2014 arrest.

He was denied parole in September but had good credit restored in early January. Bobby had said that he took the plea deal to help get a lower sentence for Rowdy Rebel, who was released from the same facility in December.

Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility on February 23. In 2016, he had been sentenced to seven years in prison in a plea deal that he said he’d been “forced” into after a 2014 arrest.

Although he had been denied parole in September, Shmurda had credit restored for good behaviour in early January. Bobby Shmurda had said that he had accepted the deal to help land a lighter sentence for Rowdy Rebel, who was released from Collins Correctional Facility in December.

Back in February, in a since-deleted post, Rowdy said: “I wouldn’t be here RN if yu Haven’t been the same genuine person I meet in elementary…. I never Seen yu fold or bend through treacherous time’s always thinking Nd doing for others,” Rowdy captioned a picture of the rapper. “I thank god I got a friend like you I could call a brother. I love yu like yu My Mama Kids ….see yu soon kid.”